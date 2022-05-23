Opponents of silica sand mine grill company, state officials at Ste. Genevieve public forum

STE. GENEVIEVE — Opponents of a proposed silica sand mine questioned project investors during a public forum Thursday that drew about 250 people to the Progress Sports Complex of the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center.

It was an open question why the meeting, hosted by NexGen Silica and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, was taking place at all.

On Tuesday, the Ste. Genevieve County Commission and the county health department enacted an ordinance that nearby residents said is intended to block the project, targeted for 249 acres on Highway 32, over health concerns.

The ordinance, pushed by members of the residents’ group Operation Sand, injected additional conflict into Thursday’s proceedings, which lasted three hours. Ste. Genevieve is about 60 miles south of St. Louis.

“Some of y’all may be wondering why we’re having this meeting,” Larry Lehman, land reclamation program director for the Department of Natural Resources, told the crowd. He said the state permitting process is separate from any local actions.

“Basically,” he said, “NexGen is required to follow any type of local ordinance.” The state permitting process “does not override” or “supersede” local regulations, he added.

In addition to a mining permit, the company would have to seek water and air permits from the state, Lehman said.

“Are you going to fight against the ordinance that the county has passed?” one man asked Clark Bollinger, general manager for NexGen, during the question and answer portion of the meeting.

“We’re not going to comment,” Bollinger said, adding that the ordinance was “sprung on us so quick.”

“You guys sprung it on us so quick!” nearby resident Chris Eckenfels exclaimed from the audience. He was wearing a green Operation Sand T-shirt, as were other members of the group.

Company officials notified residents of the plans in March; NexGen Silica was formed in January.

Company pitch

Department of Natural Resources officials, company supporters, area residents opposed to the mine and users of public lands who traveled from out of town all attended the meeting Thursday.

Proposed silica mine in Ste. Genevieve County draws opposition Some residents are mobilizing against Nexgen Silica’s proposal, which they fear would tarnish the area by scattering wildlife, damaging water systems, and sending toxic dust into the air.

For the first 90 minutes, company leaders and members of its “advisory board” pitched their case for the project.

“We want to give to you the information that says to you, that — that you know, this matters to us,” Roger Faulkner, registered agent of NexGen, said after introducing the four other owners: his sons, Kyle and Kory, as well as Aaron Vollrath and Bob Gerke.

Vollrath said he and Gerke own and operate Capital Railroad Contracting, based in Columbia, Missouri. At one point, he compared his employees to “family” and said his “family” was in the crowd and would vouch for Vollrath and Gerke.

Clark Bollinger, general manager of NexGen, promised no blasting would take place before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m., or on weekends.

Stan Schultz, a civil engineer from Doniphan, Missouri, said the mine would be “able to capture almost all of the water that we need to operate this facility on-site through two … retention ponds.

“That’s not saying that there won’t be some make-up water,” he said, “but for the most part, the water that falls from the sky will be captured and used.”

Schultz said surface water from the site doesn’t flow in the direction of Hawn State Park and Hickory Canyons Natural Area.

He said the company would manage erosion.

Mike Carlson, geologist for Gredell Engineering Resources in Jefferson City, said area groundwater moved more slowly than it would under different conditions common in Missouri.

“We’re all very much aware of the stream — underground streams and caves, and all that sort of thing, in many parts of the state,” he said. “Fortunately, that’s not a factor at this proposed location.

“If you had a well located basically a mile away, it would take 91 years for that molecule of water to get to your well,” Carlson said.

Questions and answers

When it was time for questions, one person apparently in support of the company shouted, “He’s done more for this town than you!” at a woman who was accusing Faulkner of attempting to “pad your pocket” with the mine.

The company drew jeers after Bollinger answered, “Yes, sir, potentially,” to a question about whether the mine would operate 24/7.

“Potentially,” he said when asked if crews would work on the weekends.

“Just say, ‘Yes,’” said one man waiting in line to question the company. “Potentially is yes.”

Lehman said while the state regulated surface water runoff and air quality, there were no regulations in regard to light and noise.

“We work hard all week so that we can go and enjoy our natural resources, our special places. We set them aside for a reason, OK?” said Margaret Hill, of Cape Girardeau. “I don’t want to go someplace and hear trucks, you know, and grinding and noise.”

Hill, who has taught astronomy and physics at Southeast Missouri State University, said Hawn State Park is considered a dark sky site, “and so that could be lost from night glow.”

“You’re not saying I’m going to run out of water?” Eckelfels asked Carlson of his well. “I’m going to lose water.”

“I do not necessarily know what their water usage plans are,” Carlson said, drawing groans from the crowd.

“It’s not like there’s not other water to the north or to the south of their operation that is not going to feed into your well,” Carlson said.

“I believe that good business practice and good growth raises all boats,” said the Rev. Edward Nemeth, pastor of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Parish. “However tonight, I feel that this is an ill-gotten project.

“When progress is made for the profit and benefit of the few it is an abuse of the whole,” he said.

Opponents also voiced concerns about the health of Establishment Creek, which Bollinger and a questioner agreed begins at the mine site.

The company has made financial arrangements with six area landowners to mine on their properties.

The county ordinance

News of the project quickly generated opposition after the company applied for a mining permit in March.

The county ordinance states its intention is to protect Ste. Genevieve County residents from the adverse effects of silica sand mining, including the respiratory disease silicosis. The ordinance also states respirable crystalline silica is a human carcinogen.

Garry Nelson, presiding commissioner for Ste. Genevieve County, said Friday there was a possibility the ordinance would end up before a judge.

The ordinance is based on a state law allowing counties to enact orders to “enhance the public health.”

“That’s a chance we took when we passed the ordinance, that there’s a chance that — that a judge might question our authority,” Nelson said.

Jillian Ditch Anslow, one of the organizers of Operation Sand, said opponents were waiting to see how the company would respond to the ordinance.

”Nobody really wanted to speak on that aspect tonight — and so I would be interested: Are they going to try and fight the ordinance?” she said Thursday. “Or are they going to respect our elected officials and the decision that they have made?”

