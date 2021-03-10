Owners of southwest Missouri reform school arrested on numerous abuse charges

In a nearly two-hour phone interview with The Star, the Householders said the allegations of physical, sexual and emotional abuse were all lies, the machination of their estranged, troubled daughter and a group of girls whose lives didn't turn out the way they wanted after they left the ranch.

This is the girls' revenge, the Householders say, their plan to ruin the couple's lives and shut them down.

"They're angry and they're bitter, and they want to blame somebody," said Stephanie Householder, 55. "They feel like they're victims, and they just want to take their anger out on somebody."

Added Boyd Householder: "The girls that are making these comments and stuff, they've gone nowhere in life. The girls that are praising us have gone to college, have a career in the military, have a career in office buildings as secretaries and so forth.

"The ones that are saying this stuff are the ones that have not succeeded."