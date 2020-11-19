Parson says hospital capacity ‘a problem,’ calls on Missourians to limit holiday gatherings

He said he is investigating ways to help hospitals boost staffing, raising the possibility that he could send the Missouri National Guard to assist nurses and doctors in caring for the mushrooming number of patients.

Despite other Republican governors — such as in North Dakota, Iowa and West Virginia — issuing mask requirements in their states, Parson continued to insist Thursday that Missouri wouldn’t issue any mandates.

“The emphasis that are put on by some media outlets is like I am opposed to wearing a mask. I have never been opposed to that,” Parson said. “What I am opposed of is mandates from this position to the people of this state. People on the local level should have a voice.”

The governor is expected to release a set of recommendations and guidelines to county-level health departments later Thursday in keeping with his decentralized approach to fighting the pandemic.

Rather than issue a statewide mitigation plan, he wants local officials to make decisions like mask mandates and business closures.

“We’re going to encourage them to take some sort of action,” he said. “The holidays are coming and I as governor of the state of Missouri am not going to mandate who goes in your front door.”