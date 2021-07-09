Plan to close Highway 40 (I-64) in downtown St. Louis postposed for two weeks because of weather

ST. LOUIS — Because of inclement weather expected this weekend, the Highway 40 (Interstate 64) closure in the city, scheduled to begin today at 6:30 p.m., has been delayed for two weeks, until July 23, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday in a news release.

A second, separate scheduled closing to set girders for the 22nd Street bridge, also will be rescheduled, MoDOT said.

