Potosi's natural gas service gets knocked out, sparking race to restore it as cold weather hits

Natural gas service for the entire town of Potosi was knocked out Tuesday — leaving officials worried outages could last one to three days, right as winter weather moved into the area.

Despite the predicament, Mayor Joseph Blount expressed confidence that the Washington County town of about 2,500 people, nearly 60 miles southwest of St. Louis, could "absolutely" avoid harm throughout the coming days, as emergency responses fall into place.

He said the Red Cross has already helped set up an emergency shelter at Potosi Southern Baptist Church that is open to the public. Gas personnel from outside areas have also come to assist with getting service back up and running.

The gas disruption originated Tuesday morning, when contractors broke the gas main serving the town, while working to install a new, slightly bigger line, right next to it. No one was hurt in the accident, and gas was shut off — sending students at local schools home early, according to Blount.

Now, the town is engaged in a race to restore service at individual homes and businesses, while freezing temperatures loom in the forecast starting Tuesday night and persisting for days to come.

This story will be updated.

