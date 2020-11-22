Pros, cons of Electoral College debated as electors prepare to vote

On Monday, Dec. 14 — 42 days after the Nov. 3 election — Richard will drive more than three hours to Jefferson City, walk into the Missouri secretary of state’s office and cast his vote on behalf of the 7th District voters’ wishes. The electors’ votes are then sent to the president of the U.S. Senate, who, on Jan. 6, will tally the votes and announce the winner. The process was first laid out by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

It’s a rather simple task — drive up, cast a vote and drive back to Joplin. Yet it’s so much more than that, Richard said. It’s contributing in a distinct and meaningful way to the democratic process, still the envy of the world, he said.

“It’s quite the honor,” said Richard, who discovered he was on the slate of names of electors eight weeks ago from Newton County Republican Party chairman Nick Myers. “I thought it would be kind of interesting to go one time and do it.”

Once in Jefferson City, he’ll cast his vote for Republican Donald Trump, who won Missouri’s 10 electoral votes on Nov. 3 when a majority of the state’s voters supported the president.