Roadwork to close part of I-64 in downtown St. Louis for weekend

ST. LOUIS — A section of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in downtown St. Louis will be closed in both directions this weekend while repairs are made to the Ewing bridge that crosses over the interstate.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin closing entrance and exit ramps and then lanes of I-64 between Grand Avenue and Interstate 44 about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be marked for those traveling eastbound and westbound, but drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes to downtown.

The work marks the first of two I-64 closures scheduled this month. The second, to set girders for the 22nd Street bridge, is planned for the weekend of July 23-26.