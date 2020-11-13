Running out of room: St. Louis hospitals forced to turn away patients from rural areas as COVID cases soar

Waiting game

Jeff Tindle is the CEO of the small Carroll County Memorial Hospital situated about an hour and a half northeast of Kansas City. Two weeks ago, the hospital had a handful of patients extremely ill with COVID-19 who had to wait several hours, even overnight, in the hospital’s emergency room because staff could not find a nearby intensive care able to handle their cases.

In the emergency room, the staff must play a dangerous waiting game of delaying putting patients on a ventilator because transporting an intubated patient by helicopter or ambulance is more risky, Tindle said.

“That is a very stressful situation for the family and staff because that is not what we do on a day-to-day basis,” Tindle said. “It becomes a timing game, trying to figure out how long a patient can wait before getting a ventilator and how long we think it will be to get a bed.”

This week, patients are not as severely ill, Tindle said. But what keeps him up at night is not knowing when patients struggling to breathe with COVID-19 will come through the doors.

“It’s the inability to know if and when that patient presents themselves, and if we will have a place to send them to when they are beyond the care we are able to provide,” he said.