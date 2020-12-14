Rural Missouri ambulance district won’t transfer some patients

It amounts to a vexing public health problem in this community of about 9,000 people in rural Missouri, roughly a 90-minute drive east from Kansas City. Residents seem at a loss to understand why it’s happening or what drives the ambulance district’s decisions.

And law enforcement and health officials struggle to get answers from the district, either from its new administrator, Mario DeFelice, about whom little is known but who once listed an Olathe address and may still live there, or its six-member elected board.

“The thing that keeps me up at night is trying to figure out the obstinance of the board and why they have dug in when the public asks basic service questions,” Tindle said. “The only conclusion I can come to is what is it you’re hiding? Why not resign your board seat and let other people straighten it out or accept help? It’s just odd to me.”

Ambulance district board chairwoman Caren Bittiker said the district has to triage calls in order of medical severity and available resources, adding that the district has taken care of more than 200 runs since October 12, including patient transfers for Tindle’s hospital.