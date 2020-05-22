Scenic Missouri county says it’s ready to welcome tourists this weekend, but please practice social distancing

Counts said the order asking visitors to stay out “probably helped” guard against the virus, but said there’s no way to know for sure. The county is rural anyway, which naturally lends itself to social distancing.

“We’re open back up,” Counts said. “We just ask that they (visitors) continue to social distance in our businesses and restaurants.”

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways, which controls much of the land along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers, said Friday parts of the lower Current River remained closed.

The park said Thursday that campgrounds, back country sites and primitive camping would reopen Friday.

Shannon County, located about three hours south of St. Louis, had one of the state’s highest poverty rates in 2018, with an estimated 22.6% of the county’s population in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This is a depressed area to begin with,” Brewer said, “so when you add to that it’s really bad. So we welcome the tourist dollars.”