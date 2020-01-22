Schmitt and other GOP attorneys general call on Senate to reject impeachment

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 20 other Republican state attorneys general on Wednesday called on the U.S. Senate to reject the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Schmitt and other members of the Republican Attorney Generals Association on Wednesday sent a letter to members of the U.S. Senate urging them to reject the articles of impeachment filed against Trump.
“This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous historical precedent. That new precedent will erode the separation of powers shared by the executive and legislative branches by subjugating future Presidents to the whims of the majority opposition party in the House of Representatives,” the 14-page letter said.
“Impeachment should never be a partisan response to one party losing a presidential election. If successful, an impeachment proceeding nullifies the votes of millions of citizens,” the letter said.
There are currently 26 Republican attorneys general. The attorneys general of Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wyoming did not sign the letter.