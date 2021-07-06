Section of eastbound I-270 in Illinois to close for three weeks

TROY, Ill. — A portion of eastbound Interstate 270 in Troy will be closing for about three weeks beginning early Monday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials announced.
Weather permitting, the eastbound lanes of I-270 will close beginning at 5 a.m. Monday between Interstate 55 and eastbound Interstate 70 to allow pavement repairs to be made. The roadway is expected to reopen by Aug. 6. The work is part of a larger project in the area, and will entail other lane closures through November, when the overall repairs are expected to be completed.
A detour will be available for those traveling on that section of the interstate.