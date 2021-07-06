 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of eastbound I-270 in Illinois to close for three weeks
0 comments

Section of eastbound I-270 in Illinois to close for three weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TROY, Ill. — A portion of eastbound Interstate 270 in Troy will be closing for about three weeks beginning early Monday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials announced.

Weather permitting, the eastbound lanes of I-270 will close beginning at 5 a.m. Monday between Interstate 55 and eastbound Interstate 70 to allow pavement repairs to be made. The roadway is expected to reopen by Aug. 6. The work is part of a larger project in the area, and will entail other lane closures through November, when the overall repairs are expected to be completed.

A detour will be available for those traveling on that section of the interstate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports