Sheriff investigates after shots fired at Missouri abbey

GOWER, Mo. — Workers began digging holes this week to erect an 8-foot wall outside a northwest Missouri abbey after shots were fired into the abbey’s walls at least four times in the last two years.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shootings at the abbey for the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles near Gower but has not identified any suspects.

No one has been injured.

The last shooting in March sent bullets into Mother Abbess Cecilia’s bedroom, KMBC, the ABC affiliate in Kansas City, reported. Two other shootings were in February and the first was reported in July 2019.

Mother Cecilia said she doesn’t believe the shots were from hunters or nearby property because they happened late in the evening.

“There’s more to life than shooting at sisters,” Mother Cecilia said. “We’re just trying to live a life given to God, praying for them, praying for the world.”

Gower is about 37 miles north of Kansas City.