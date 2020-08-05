Special prosecutor will decide whether to charge deputy who fatally shot Sedalia woman

There is no timeline on when the review will be complete. Sawyer said the investigative materials "contain many parts," and will probably take Sokoloff some time to review.

Included in the material is restaurant surveillance footage that captured the shooting and the traffic stop.

Fizer stopped her car at about 10 p.m. between two restaurants near the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia. Family and friends say she was driving to her job at an Eagle Stop convenience store when she was pulled over.

The deputy said Fizer refused to identify herself when she was stopped. According to the highway patrol, she told the deputy she was armed with a gun and was going to shoot him.

In search warrants, a Highway Patrol investigator described the restaurant video as showing the deputy make contact with Fizer before drawing his gun. Fizer, who had been pulled over for speeding and careless driving, is seen moving inside her silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Then, the deputy fires his weapon.