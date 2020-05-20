St. Charles County to open several government buildings to the public on May 29

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Administration Building, Department of Public Health and County Police Department will reopen to the public on Friday, May 29, the county announced. The three buildings have been closed since March 25 to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect county employees.
Remaining county buildings, including the courts, will reopen Monday, June 1.
One exception: The County Jail will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Public access to government buildings will be subject to modifications designed to ensure social distancing. In the administration building, for example, only the first floor will be open to the public.
Window service for the Assessor and Collector of Revenue will be available on that floor as in the past; window service for the Recorder of Deeds is being added for the reopening. The Sheriff, Finance, Human Resources and Community Development departments each will have a representative in the lobby behind a plexiglass shield in a shared space, when needed.
Employees and the public are encouraged to wear cloth facial protection when entering county buildings, and everyone is required to have a health screening, including temperature check, before entering. Those with a fever or who have other COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the building.
For more information, go to sccmo.org
