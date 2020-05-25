St. Louis-area, state officials condemn Lake of the Ozarks pool party

But the images clearly caught the eye of public officials.

Watch now: Lake of the Ozarks packed for holiday weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic Crowds flooded some bars and restaurants at the tourist hot spot which attracts visitors from St. Louis

“This Memorial Day, we caution that COVID-19 is still here, and social distancing needs to continue to prevent further spread of infections,” Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said in a statement.

Video from the Lake of the Ozarks typically showed younger people. Williams said close contact, even in the outdoors, can lead to more infections, even among the young and healthy who may not experience symptoms.

“When they then carry the virus and transmit it to a more vulnerable person, this is when we tend to see the long-lasting and tragic impact of these decisions that are being made,” Williams said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in a statement, called it “irresponsible and dangerous” to engage in such high-risk behavior.

“Now, these folks will be coming home to St. Louis and counties all over Missouri and the Midwest, raising concerns about the potential of more positive cases, hospitalizations, and tragically, deaths,” Krewson said in a statement. “It’s just deeply disturbing.”