St. Louis teenager dies after water scooter accident at Table Rock Lake
STONE COUNTY — A 14-year-old St. Louis teen died Saturday after another water scooter hit hers on Table Rock Lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol didn't release the name of the teenager. She was driving a Bombardier water scooter on the when another water scooter, driven by a 15-year-old boy, hit hers. 

The accident happened about 4 p.m.; the teenage girl was pronounced dead at a hospital at 7:15 p.m., troopers said.

Both teens were from the St. Louis area, and were wearing safety devices.

The accident happened at Little Indian point 5 in the lake, officials said.

