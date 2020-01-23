Stanley Cup to visit Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — The Stanley Cup will make a visit to Missouri’s Capitol Monday.

Two days after its latest appearance in St. Louis at the NHL All-Star game, the trophy won last year by the Blues will be on display in the first floor rotunda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 34.5-pound Cup normally resides in Toronto, but players from the Blues have been taking it to their hometowns since they beat Boston in June for their first championship.

In St. Louis, it’s been to the Muny, Charlie Gitto’s restaurant and it has ridden atop the Clydesdale-led Budweiser wagon.

The Cup currently is at the All-Star Game Fan Fair in Union Station, which runs through Sunday.

Philip Pritchard, who has served as a keeper of the Cup since 1988, told the Post-Dispatch in June that the 127-year-old silver chalice has been “mountain climbing in the Bavarian mountains in Germany. We’ve had caviar out of it in Moscow. Been lobster fishing in Eastern Canada. Been to sauna parties in Northern Finland.”

