Starbucks store in Independence becomes the first in Missouri to win union election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at an Independence Starbucks have voted to form a union, making the location the first in Missouri to win their election and head into the collective bargaining process.

Seventeen employees at the store at 39th and Arrowhead, near the Independence Center mall, voted in favor of unionizing and three were opposed during the election Tuesday, according to Mari Orrego, a union organizer.

Once the election is certified, employees will head into the negotiation phase, Orrego said.

A Starbucks spokeswoman said the company plans on bargaining in good faith with the newly formed union and hopes the employees will too.

During efforts to unionize, employees at the Independence store have accused the company of changing the terms and conditions of their employment, surveilling staff and making coercive statements such as threats or promises of benefits.

Starbucks locations at 302 Nichols Road in Kansas City and 10201 W. 75th Street in Overland Park have also filed allegations of unfair labor practices against the coffee company.

A complaint issued by the National Labor Relations Board documented six allegations of unfair treatment made by employees at the Country Club Plaza and Overland Park locations. They range from losses of benefits and stricter dress codes due to participating in union activity, to supervisors creating an unsafe work environment.

Three employees also alleged the company fired them in retaliation for helping push forward the vote to unionize.

Starbucks lawyers are challenging many of the ballots cast in the Overland Park location’s union vote, which occurred April 8.

Employees at seven St. Louis-area Starbucks stores also are in the process of trying to form a union. The effort follows a national trend that started with a singular store in Buffalo, New York, and has spread across the country.

