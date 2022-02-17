Ste. Genevieve man is struck, killed by car as he tries to catch his dog on highway

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a car as he attempted to catch his dog on Missouri Highway F, authorities said.

Jose A. Reyes, 47, was killed just after 6 p.m. when he was hit by a car as he walked in the westbound lane in pursuit of his dog on Highway F near Bloom Road, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. The crash happened in Ste. Genevieve County, just about seven miles east of Farmington.