Ste. Genevieve man is struck, killed by car as he tries to catch his dog on highway

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a car as he attempted to catch his dog on Missouri Highway F, authorities said.

Jose A. Reyes, 47, was killed just after 6 p.m. when he was hit by a car as he walked in the westbound lane in pursuit of his dog on Highway F near Bloom Road, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. The crash happened in Ste. Genevieve County, just about seven miles east of Farmington.

A 2010 Kia Sedona driven by a 67-year-old Farmington, Missouri, man also was traveling westbound when it struck Reyes, the highway patrol report said.

No other details on the crash were available.

