Storms, some strong, a possibility throughout the weekend

Severe weather, including hail and damaging winds, continued to pose a threat throughout the entire St. Louis region as a strong storm system made its way into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch, effective until 2 a.m. Saturday, for most of the area, including the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties in Missouri, plus Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

Storm spotters in some areas, including Creve Coeur, reported hail up to 2 inches in diameter, although many other areas were spared any.

Showers and thunderstorms, with the chance that some could be strong, were possible through Sunday evening throughout the entire area.