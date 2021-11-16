The nation’s new population center is near Hartville, Missouri, census says

Our earlier story, posted Monday at 10:44 a.m.

America is about to find out where its heart is.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that take places every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change.

Somewhere in Wright County in the Missouri Ozarks is the likeliest candidate, according to calculations by urban planner Alex Zakrewsky, who accurately predicted the current titleholder a decade ago. The county seat is Hartville, Missouri.

Since the first U.S. census was taken in 1790, and Chestertown, Maryland was declared the center of the young nation, the country’s heart has been calculated after each census, shifting southwestward through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri as more people moved to Sun Belt states and immigrated from the southern border.