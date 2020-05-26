'The virus hasn't left us,' warns head of St. Louis pandemic task force

Garza said it's unclear whether weekend party crowds will cause a spike in cases but he said it wouldn't be surprising.

"Without a doubt, this type of activity, this type of behavior increases the risk of transmission, which means it can only go in one direction," he said.

Missouri lifted stay-at-home restrictions on May 4. The state as of Tuesday has seen 694 deaths from the coronavirus along with 12,291 cases. The number of new cases has risen by 8.3% over the past week as state officials have ramped up testing.

The state acknowledged this past weekend that it had overcounted testing totals for COVID-19 by lumping together viral and antibody tests. A St. Louis County spokesman said its tests did not include antibodies. A spokesman for Krewson said he didn't know if antibody tests were included in the city's totals.

Revised data from Missouri health officials shows the state's first positive COVID-19 case as early as Feb. 2, more than a month before Missouri's first case was publicly reported March 7 — a woman from St. Louis County. The revised data on the state's revamped COVID-19 website show 10 people were positive for the virus between Feb. 2 and Feb. 29, with two dozen more detected the first week of March.