'This huge magnificent beast': Mountain lion hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — For about 10 minutes, a small crowd gathered on a rural highway here marveling at a rare sight: A mountain lion, just hit by a car, sat in the roadway, stunned.

It was one of just three sightings around St. Louis in the past 12 years.

Then the lion got up and jogged off into the night. A police officer's flashlight trailed. The last thing they saw was a big cat's dark silhouette. And two glowing eyes staring back at them.

"That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to get to see it in person and that close up," said Tiffany Mitchell Door, a resident of Villa Ridge who was one of about a dozen people to see the lion Monday night. "I don’t see that ever happening again."

The encounter was accidental.

The lion was struck by a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. on Monday near Highway T and Old Highway 100, about 45 miles west of downtown St. Louis along Interstate 44. No one else was hurt.

Missouri Department of Conservation workers said on Tuesday they were still searching for the animal and did not have more details about the lion's gender, size or other characteristics.

"The fact that we haven’t been able to find it in the vicinity suggests it was able to get up and get away," spokesman Dan Zarlenga said.

The Conservation Department asked anyone who sees the animal to stay away from it and report the sighting to the state conservation department or local police.

State workers have confirmed sightings of about 100 mountain lions — also known as pumas, panthers, catamounts and cougars — since 1994, when the Department of Conservation started tracking them, Zarlenga said. Most were picked up by video cameras stationed along trails, he said.

Missouri's native mountain lions have been considered locally extinct since the 1920s, but some isolated individuals have made their way east from more densely populated western enclaves. Most have been males looking for mates and their own territory. Officials have only confirmed one female in Missouri, in 2017 in Shannon County, and there is no evidence of a breeding population.

The last mountain lion sighting in the St. Louis region occurred in 2017, when a motorist struck a lion on Interstate 70 in Warren County, Zarlenga said. Before that, a lion was captured on a trail camera in 2011 in a wooded area of Chesterfield.

Door, who lives about 2 miles from where the lion was hit on Monday, was at home when her son Nathan called her husband with an urgent message.

If you want to see a mountain lion, now is your chance.

A native of Villa Ridge, Door, 41, was accustomed to seeing other animals: Deer, coyotes, bobcats. Their dog survived a coyote attack not too long ago, she said. And she'd heard talk of other, bigger sightings.

Sometimes people said they saw a lion out by Purina Farms, or Highway V. But there was never any hard proof.

Door and her husband pulled up to the scene Monday to find the lion sitting in the middle of the old country lane with houses on one side and an open field on the other.

Door saw lights, cars and a few people watching the cat from a distance. From the car, Mitchell could see just its head. It didn't look so big from that angle.

Then she got out of the vehicle.

"It was this huge magnificent beast," she said. "I was just amazed."

Other people arrived, got out of their cars and mouthed the same thing: Oh my god.

The cat appeared stunned, unable to move.

"He sat there quite a while," Door said. "We were there a good 10 minutes."

But it got up quick. People scattered.

The cat started toward Mitchell's direction. She froze with fear for a moment.

By the time she grabbed the handle, the cat was just on the other side of her car.

"I bet he made it 40 feet in the time I made it 3 feet to get to my car door," she said.

It ran off into the night. It didn't appear to be limping or hurt, she said. And it never bared its teeth or roared.

"I think it just wanted to get out of there — it was as scared of us as we are of it," Door said.

Door's photo of the cat went viral by Tuesday. A nature enthusiast and photographer, her Facebook profile and phone were flooded with messages from family, friends and strangers.

Some wanted to know if the lion was OK; others if it had been found.

Door was hopeful. And a little scared.

"They’re beautiful and awesome," she said.

"But I don’t know how I feel about them being here."