‘This is not justice’: Tenant activists upend U.S. eviction courts

They are calling for more federal relief to help tenants pay back rent. Landlords, some of whom haven’t been paid in nearly a year, say they are hurting financially too, and are being unfairly villainized for a housing crisis created by a once-in-a-century pandemic.

In Kansas City, Judge Grate ignored the protestors and tried to talk over them at the Jan. 28 hearing, seemingly unaware of the mute button. Ultimately, he shut down the proceedings.

Judge Grate declined to comment.

It was yet another showdown in a months-long campaign by KC Tenants that culminated in the delay of 854 evictions in Jackson County in January, according to Jordan Ayala, an eviction researcher and Ph.D candidate at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, who analyzed the court filings. That number matches estimates from KC Tenants’ leadership.

Valerie Hartman, the court’s public information officer, disputes that figure but said the court does not track the number of hearings or their outcomes.

In September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control banned evictions nationally amid concerns about the public health risks of putting people out of their homes during a pandemic. President Joe Biden has extended that moratorium to March 31.