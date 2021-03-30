Three aldermen impeached a colleague, then resigned, leaving mayor as only elected official in tiny Missouri town

FAIRVIEW, Mo. — The three members of the Fairview Board of Aldermen who impeached a fourth last week have turned in their resignations, leaving the small town in southwest Missouri with a mayor as its only elected official.

The city’s clerk, treasurer and meter reader also resigned their posts, meaning Mayor Ashley Rodgers and police Chief Bob Jacobus are the only city employees for the town of almost 400.

Rodgers said the city will be able to conduct its business and that residents shouldn’t notice any major lapses of city services, meaning that payments for water service will still be collected and calls for police service will still be answered.

“The only effect will be limited office hours, and that won’t even be too bad,” Rodgers said. “I’m also working hand in hand with the city of Granby if we need a notary or something else.”

Letters of resignation from Mayor Pro Tem Bill Canoy, North Ward Alderman Tammy O’Brien and South Ward Alderman Pam McNee were received Friday by the city, Rodgers said.

Rodgers hopes that the April 6 municipal elections will help restore two members to the board. O’Brien and McNee have challengers running for those seats. John Cook is running in the North Ward, and George W. Richards is running in the South Ward.