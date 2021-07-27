Tick species that can produce 1,000 offspring without mating found in Missouri for first time

JEFFERSON CITY — A species of tick whose females can reproduce without mating has been found for the first time in Missouri, the state Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday.
The female Asian longhorned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis) can produce up to 1,000 offspring without a mate, the department said in a news release, meaning animals could host thousands of ticks, causing them “great stress.”
The release said the reproduction strategy was "unlike other ticks." It said the tick is light brown and is often times smaller than a sesame seed. Missouri is the 16th state to report the tick’s presence, the release said.
The release said the Department of Agriculture confirmed the arachnid’s presence in Missouri working with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri State University. The release said the first confirmed presence was in Greene County, in southwest Missouri.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of October, 15 states had reported the species: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC said the ticks were first found in the United States in 2017 and aren’t native to the Western Hemisphere. It said the ticks have been found on pets, livestock, wildlife and people, but that compared with some native species, including the blacklegged tick, lone star tick and American dog tick, the Asian longhorned tick “appears to be less attracted to human skin.”
The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a release it “encourages producers to continue protective measures and to check their livestock regularly for ticks. Keeping grass and weeds trimmed and clearing away brush are important tick prevention practices. If you spot any unusual looking ticks or large infestations on your animals, contact your local veterinarian.
“Ticks of any kind should be removed immediately, as they can carry diseases that affect human health,” the state said. “Use EPA-approved insect repellent when you will be in or near tall grasses or wooded areas.”