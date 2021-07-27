Tick species that can produce 1,000 offspring without mating found in Missouri for first time

JEFFERSON CITY — A species of tick whose females can reproduce without mating has been found for the first time in Missouri, the state Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday.

The female Asian longhorned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis) can produce up to 1,000 offspring without a mate, the department said in a news release, meaning animals could host thousands of ticks, causing them “great stress.”

The release said the reproduction strategy was "unlike other ticks." It said the tick is light brown and is often times smaller than a sesame seed. Missouri is the 16th state to report the tick’s presence, the release said.

The release said the Department of Agriculture confirmed the arachnid’s presence in Missouri working with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri State University. The release said the first confirmed presence was in Greene County, in southwest Missouri.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of October, 15 states had reported the species: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.