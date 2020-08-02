You have permission to edit this article.
Train derailed in Montgomery County; no injuries
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A train derailed in Montgomery County Sunday morning, according to the county Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the derailment, near Highway WW and Franklin Street in New Florence, about 7:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

Several train cars carrying trailers were off the tracks, pictures show.

Deputies said there were no injuries, and no hazardous material was involved. Some roads are closed in the town because of the derailment.

New Florence is about 75 west of St. Louis, just off Interstate 70.

