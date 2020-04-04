Two more COVID-19 deaths in area

A woman in her 80s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County have died from COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday.

No further information about either victim was released.

The deaths bring the total number of victims to six in St. Louis city and seven in St. Charles County.

There are now 328 cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis and 166 cases in St. Charles County. St. Louis County is reporting 11 deaths and 862 confirmed cases, 62 of them in the last 24 hours. Jefferson County has 54 confirmed cases and Franklin County has 27 confirmed cases.

In Illinois, Madison County reported 47 cases, St. Clair County listed 80 cases with two deaths and Monroe County reported nine cases.

