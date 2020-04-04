You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 deaths in area
Positive COVID-19 cases up by about 1,400 in Illinois

Discarded latex gloves lie on the ground outside of a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, April 4, 2020. Experts say it is more important to wash hands and avoid touching face than to wear gloves when grocery shopping. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

A woman in her 80s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County have died from COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday.

No further information about either victim was released.

The deaths bring the total number of victims to six in St. Louis city and seven in St. Charles County.

There are now 328 cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis and 166 cases in St. Charles County. St. Louis County is reporting 11 deaths and 862 confirmed cases, 62 of them in the last 24 hours. Jefferson County has 54 confirmed cases and Franklin County has 27 confirmed cases.

In Illinois, Madison County reported 47 cases, St. Clair County listed 80 cases with two deaths and Monroe County reported nine cases.

