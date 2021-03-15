Two piglets disappeared in a drain and five dogs died of heat stress at Mizzou lab, animal rights group says

“Necropsies were performed on the five deceased dogs and no cause of death was identified. Based on the warm and humid condition of the room, we presume that the five dogs succumbed to heat stress.”

The other five dogs were treated and are doing well, the report reads.

The report states that the alerting sensor for the zone containing the room the dogs were in was next door, so the elevated temperatures didn’t trigger an alert.

“We have since installed alerting sensors in all large animal holding rooms in this building,” the document reads. “We are assessing our other buildings that alert in other zones and installing room-level alerting sensors as needed.”

The complaint also cited a June 12, 2019, report of an incident on June 3 where two piglets disappeared into a drain trough that had been uncovered by a hole in the floor of a crate. A worker recovered one live piglet from the drain.

“Both the sow and the recovered piglet are doing well,” the MU report quoted by the group reads. “The other two piglets were not found.”

The report states that a plumber was called to determine if the piglets might be in the drain pipes, but they weren’t recovered after extensive searching.