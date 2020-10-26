U.S. jails are outsourcing medical care — and the death toll is rising

Two months after Alexander’s death, Corizon’s contract ended. At midnight July 31, 2016, the keys to the infirmary were passed to another contractor. Sheriff John Wilcher, who took over that March, said his “first goal” was to change healthcare contractors. “They just weren't the type of medical people I wanted here,” he told Reuters.

Corizon’s troubles didn’t end there. Alameda County, California, one of the nation’s biggest jail systems, dropped Corizon later that year. Seven months later, the company lost its contract in Indiana’s prison system.

The company went through a series of shake-ups: a new chief executive officer in 2015, a new chief financial officer in 2016, a recapitalization under new investors and another new CEO in 2017, and a deal to eliminate more than $100 million in debt in 2018.

In November 2018, Corizon agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle the case of a man whose family claimed he died from inadequate medical care while detoxing from opioids in a Colorado jail. A month later, it was ordered to pay $10 million in a lawsuit over the death of a female inmate detoxing from heroin in Oregon.

Then Corizon lost a $189 million contract with Arizona’s state prison system.