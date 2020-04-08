Want to hunt elk in Missouri? State is offering four permits to the public

The Missouri Department of Conservation has approved a plan to issue five permits for a bull elk hunting season in October and December.
Four of the permits will be for the general public and one will be for "qualifying" landowners, officials said in a release.
The department says that more than 100 elk were reintroduced to the Ozarks starting in 2011. The state now has more than 200 elk in a range that includes parts of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.
The season will include archery hunting from Oct. 17-25, and firearm hunting from Dec. 12-20; the permits will be valid for both portions.
Officials will issue the permits through a random lottery drawing.
The bull elk hunting season is the first after restoration efforts to re-establish the native species.
Applications for the permit will cost $10; those chosen will pay a $50 permit fee. Landowners won't have to pay the application fee.
The winners of this year's permits will have to wait 10 years before they can apply again.
To qualify as a landowner, a person must own at least 20 acres in the elk hunting zone of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. The holder of the permit can only hunt on their own property.
The elk hunting permit will allow the same hunting methods as for deer hunting, officials said.
Officials said the limited elk season was planned to begin after the animal's population reached certain size and growth goals.
Applications open to the public May 1 through mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through a permit vendor. Landowners must go to mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits before applying.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!