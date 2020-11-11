 Skip to main content
Watch now: Kansas City's National World War I Museum honors vets with tandem 'Legacy Jump'
Kansas City, Missouri's National World War I Museum and Memorial celebrated Veterans Day with a very special "Legacy Jump."

Wednesday's jump featured an all-veteran parachute team with a veteran from each war from World War II through the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The team landed on the iconic lawn of the Liberty Memorial.

Former Navy Seal and purple heart recipient Ryan "Birdman" Parrott led the team. The oldest veteran on the jump team was 96-year-old World War II vet Peter Bielskis. 

The museum is also offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military this week.

