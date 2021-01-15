‘We need to stop him from running’: Former McCaskill staff launch PAC to oust Hawley

Brengarth did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Former McCaskill staffers Travis Mockler and Zoe Gallagher are also involved in the new PAC, Politico reported.

On Twitter, McCaskill said she had no involvement with the PAC, but she encouraged people to donate to the cause.

“Your money won’t be wasted,” she wrote.

Last week, The Lincoln Project, a group formed by former Republicans to defeat President Donald Trump, launched a national ad campaign accusing Hawley of sedition in an effort to prevent him from ever winning the presidency.

The advertisements are just the latest blowback for Hawley, who was the first U.S. senator to object to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Before last week, he was widely viewed as a top contender for the presidency in 2024.

The senator lost a book deal with Publisher Simon & Schuster. He was abandoned by powerful Republican backers and donors. And companies in Kansas City and across the country have suspended donations to him or even asked him to return previous funding.

While the national pressure mounts on the former Missouri attorney general, not everyone has abandoned him.