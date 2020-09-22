‘We’re one of the winners in this COVID thing’: A record summer at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Aside from rental homes, some tourists went with RVs or even pitched tents for a camping vacation.

“I wouldn’t say we have necessarily had our best year ever, speaking just for our facility,” said Neuharth, of Oyo Hotel, Lake of the Ozarks. “I would call it not the worst year.”

But what they have seen is some families who have reserved vacation rental homes arriving a day or two earlier or staying a day or two later in hotels.

“In March and April, it was looking like it could be very bad,” Neuharth said. “We soldiered on and it’s not turned out to be as bad as it might have been from what some of the forecasts that were taking place earlier on.”

Like sports teams or farmers, he said, tourism businesses can always look forward to the next season. But it’s hard to tell if summer 2020 was a fluke or if it was the beginning of a new era at the lake.

“When (tourists) get back to wherever they came from, they’ll have a good feeling about Lake of the Ozarks,” Murawski said. “In most cases, I think they’ll be back. ... They’ll tell their friends, ’Oh we found this diamond, you ought to go there, it’s cool.’ ”