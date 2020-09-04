Weight limit reduced on Mississippi River bridge at Chester due to deterioration

SIKESTON — Weight limits will be reduced on the Route 51/Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River beginning Tuesday because of deterioration uncovered during recent inspections, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday in a news release.
Weight limits will be reduced to 25 tons, including loads of grain and grain co-products. That’s significantly lower than a regular semi-truck, which weighs about 40 tons.
MoDOT said the bridge, which connects Perry County, Missouri, to Randolph County, Illinois, about 60 miles south of St. Louis, is safe for travel. Repairs are being planned. Once completed, the weight limits will be raised to 40 tons.
