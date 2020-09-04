 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weight limit reduced on Mississippi River bridge at Chester due to deterioration
0 comments

Weight limit reduced on Mississippi River bridge at Chester due to deterioration

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Route 51-Chester Bridge

The Route 51-Chester Bridge, via Google Street View

SIKESTON — Weight limits will be reduced on the Route 51/Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River beginning Tuesday because of deterioration uncovered during recent inspections, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday in a news release.

Weight limits will be reduced to 25 tons, including loads of grain and grain co-products. That’s significantly lower than a regular semi-truck, which weighs about 40 tons.

MoDOT said the bridge, which connects Perry County, Missouri, to Randolph County, Illinois, about 60 miles south of St. Louis, is safe for travel. Repairs are being planned. Once completed, the weight limits will be raised to 40 tons.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports