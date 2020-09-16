Will Bikefest at the Lake of the Ozarks become the next Sturgis, causing a COVID-19 spike?

ST. LOUIS — Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the U.S. began roaring into Missouri Wednesday for the 14th annual Bikefest Lake of the Ozarks as the state grapples with having among the highest rates of new coronavirus cases in the nation.

The event bills itself as the largest bike rally in the Midwest and includes five days of scenic bike rides, vendor fairs, music concerts and stops at area bars at restaurants. Last year, the event drew about 125,000 people to the area.

“Schools are closed all over Missouri and (Gov. Mike Parson) is letting 125,000 bikers congregate at (Lake of the Ozarks) this weekend with absolutely no restrictions in place. No mask requirement. No social distancing. Bars are fully open. They will spread COVID-19 around mid-Missouri and then take it home,” Pamela Walker, former acting health director for the city of St. Louis, said on Twitter.

Walker has been an outspoken critic of the state’s coronavirus response.

The state lifted all pandemic restrictions on business on June 16, leaving local governments to pass measures such as capacity limitations, curfews and mask mandates to limit the spread of the coronavirus.