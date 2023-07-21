A worker on the 14th floor at the former AT&T building in downtown Kansas City fell to his death Tuesday, according to Manny Abarca, executive director of the Fair Contracting Alliance, an organization that advocates for construction workers.

Abarca said the man appeared to be an undocumented worker from Nicaragua.

He was working on the 14th floor when he fell to the bottom of an elevator shaft, Abarca said.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive. A preliminary investigation indicates his death was accidental.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded for the recovery operation, KCFD Assistant Chief James Walker said.

Abarca said the investigation was at a “critical moment” because the initial findings could trigger the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to step in.

The man was working for a temp agency, Abarca added.

The former office building is being converted into new apartments, The Star reported in December 2021.

The redevelopment project was expected to create about 265 units at a projected cost of more than $91 million.

There were 108 workplace fatalities last year in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.