32-year-old man dead after standoff with police in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 32-year-old man died after a standoff with police outside a home Saturday afternoon, police said.

O'Fallon, Missouri, police responded to the 700 block of Longfellow Circle around 2:35 p.m. to a report that the man had threatened his parents and was armed with a handgun, according to Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police Department. The man and his father fought outside, and the gun was fired.

The parents left uninjured and the man barricaded himself inside the home. The St. Charles County Regional SWAT team arrived at the home with negotiators, who spoke to the man. He came in and out of the home several times but ultimately shot at officers.

Officers fired back, including three from O'Fallon, one from St. Peters and one from St. Charles. The man was struck and later pronounced dead.

The St. Charles County Regional Critical Incident Team — a unit made up of police from seven agencies and St. Charles County investigators — was investigating the officer-involved shooting and the circumstances that led to it.