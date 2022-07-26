'A devastation': Dozens rescued from flooding in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Heather Thiele was asleep in her basement bedroom on Belleau Lake Drive in O'Fallon around 3 a.m. when the window above her gave way and water started to rush in. Before long, her entire basement was flooded.

Miles away, Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on Interstate 70 in St. Peters.

"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."

Just north of the interstate, Stacy Stelzer, 50, woke up to the sound of running water in her home. A niece ran upstairs to tell her the basement had flooded. They ran out to the backyard, where the water was up to their knees.

"It looked like a river," she said.

Across several suburbs of north St. Charles County, record rainfall shutdown roadways and flooded homes, sending emergency crews out on boats to rescue stranded motorists and residents.

By afternoon, I-70 and several other flooded roadways had been reopened. First responders were catching their breaths after rescuing dozens, without any reported fatalities or injuries.

And people forced to evacuate were wondering whether they could return home.

“I don’t even know where I’m going to sleep tonight,” Stelzer said in an interview Tuesday morning outside a QuikTrip on Main Street, near the stretch of flooded I-70 that had stranded several motorists. She was one of about 30 people who had gathered there. On Main Street, about 10 vehicles were left abandoned in high water.

Stelzer said she had woken up early Tuesday expecting it to be a difficult day.

Stelzer was preparing a victim's statement for the murder trial of a man charged with murdering her daughter, Amethyst "Ame" Killian, 22, two years ago. Stelzer's family and other relatives had gathered in the home to work on the statement together.

But when floodwaters started seeping into the first floor, they evacuated.

The basement, which had flooded, "contained a lot of my daughters’ stuff that I'm never going to get back," she said.

“This is just a devastation.”

'Never seen it come up that quick'

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said St. Peters saw more than 12 inches of rain. Other suburbs across the county saw at least 10 inches of rain, including Flint Hill and O'Fallon.

St. Charles County spokeswoman Mary Enger said the Regional Emergency Management team had been activated early Tuesday to coordinate multiple fire and emergency crews performing rescues in subdivisions along Dardenne Creek, where rainfall swelled creek waters and prolonged flooding in surrounding subdivisions.

Rescued animals were transported to the county pet shelter in St. Peters. A stray rescue in the older part of town reported that 10 puppies died in the floods.

Enger said she didn't have a tally of how many people were rescued as of Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were out assessing property damage, she said.

First responders rescued residents of at least 20 homes in St. Peters around Dardenne Creek, St. Charles County Ambulance District Kyle Gaines said.

Gaines said he was worried about another bout of rain forecasted for the evening. The Weather Service forecasted up to two inches of rain into Wednesday morning and warned that some areas could see isolated flash floods.

"We're preparing for another round," Gaines said.

A Post-Dispatch photographer watched as Central County Fire and Rescue crews used boats to reach families and their pet dogs on houses near Dardenne Creek to bring them to safety.

Spokesman Jason Meinershagen said the agency had rescued 16 households by boat, and responded to dozens of other calls for downed power lines and gas leaks. In St. Charles, first responders rescued motorists from about two dozen cars stranded on Premier Parkway.

Cottleville firefighters assisted with the rescue of a man who was stranded in Spencer Creek, clinging to a tree to avoid being carried off by the flood, Meinershagen said. The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Meinershagen said a firefighter reported that he saw water rise more than a foot within minutes at the Mid Rivers Mall parking lot. A trailer transporting rescue boats for emergency crews stalled in the parking lot of the Academy Sports store, and within minutes, the water rose 18 inches.

"He said 'I’ve never seen it come up that quick',” Meinershagen said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Charles County officials asked residents to stay home and avoid roadways if possible through Tuesday morning.

In O'Fallon, firefighters had rescued dozens of people from flooded homes overnight. The O'Fallon Fire Protection District was first called around 3 a.m. to Cherokee Lake Campground to evacuate five families.

Fire crews were also sent to the area around Belleau Creek and Veterans Memorial Parkway to rescue 17 people, as well as several pet dogs, cats and rabbits.

'We'll get through it'

Thiele, of O'Fallon, was one of those rescued. Thiele, her husband and 7-year-old daughter had to be rescued from their flooded home by boat in the early hours Tuesday. They quickly booked a hotel room.

When daylight came and the water had receded, the scene looked almost like a tornado had ripped through the neighborhood. Debris was everywhere. Cars had floated from their parking spots and landed in front yards or the middle of the street. A shed that was once situated in a backyard ended up lodged on the curb out front.

Inside the house, Thiele's possessions were still floating in the chest-deep water in her basement. The carpet on the first floor squished with water on each step, and her brand-new car in the garage would almost certainly be totaled. An army of friends arrived late Tuesday morning to help out, and Thiele said they were working as quickly as they could to salvage their possessions.

The street had flooded in the past, Thiele said, but not like this.

Her husband, Dustin Thiele, worked to load up the car and shook hands with an insurance agent when he arrived.

"We'll get through it," Dustin Thiele said.

In St. Peters, residents of the Deerfield Village mobile home just north of I-70 woke up to find water covering the steps to their front doors. Theresa Partrich, 44, was woken up by her daughter to see the water pooling around her home.

“You just watch it rise and pray it doesn’t come inside," Partidge said.

Officials in St. Peters, O'Fallon and St. Charles closed public services and suspended trash pickups. St. Charles reported that a pedestrian bridge in Frontier Park collapsed because of erosion made worse by the heavy rain.

St. Peters, which appeared to have experienced the heaviest flooding in the area, issued a precautionary water boil advisory shortly before 2 p.m. asking residents in the Savannah Country, Hill Farm and Southwood Drive subdivisions to boil water before consuming it.

Officials said there was no known indication that the water was unsafe, but asked residents to take the precaution for the next two days while the city awaits test results.

Andrews, the Wright City man who was stranded on I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters early Tuesday, said he eventually abandoned his vehicle and waded to safety.

"I just got out and walked off the highway," said Andrews, 42. "The water obviously kept getting deeper and deeper."

His wife was able to pick him up from the side of the interstate. They watched a tow truck pull his car off the roadway.

Andrews said his car was likely unrepairable.

"I believe it to be toast," he said.