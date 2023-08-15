ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The 18-year-old police say shot and killed a Liberty High School sophomore during a botched robbery earlier this year will be tried as an adult.

Travon Gully is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, and armed criminal action in the death of 15-year-old Lydia Elking, of Lake Saint Louis. Lydia was killed in February during what police described as a marijuana deal turned deadly robbery orchestrated by Gully and Alex L. Mason.

Mason, 16, of St. Charles, has also been charged as an adult. He is accused of setting up a deal to buy marijuana from Lydia's boyfriend. The boyfriend, who has also been charged in Lydia's's death, remains in juvenile court on drug-related charges. He is not being named because his case is in juvenile court.

Gully, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was the subject of a hearing in July where Associate Circuit Court Judge Trisha McCulloch heard testimony from a juvenile court official and arguments from Gully's attorney, Greg Smith, about whether Gully should be tried as an adult.

The juvenile court official told McCulloch the teen has lived in nine different foster homes and dropped out of Fort Zumwalt North High School before the killing. He ran from his final foster home in January and was on the run from juvenile officers at the time of the shooting.

And a week or two before the shooting, the attorney said, Gully was chased with a gun by his estranged father.

“What he saw, and then what he never saw from his mother and father, definitely impacted this young man,” Smith said. Gully has been diagnosed with both attention-deficit disorder and PTSD, court officials said.

In her ruling, McCulloch said that while she considered these factors, including Gully's lack of criminal history, she did not believe that he could be rehabilitated within the juvenile court system, which could only hold him until his 19th birthday.

"The court finds that the community's safety must take precedence over the juvenile's rights to receive treatment in the Juvenile Court," McCulloch wrote in her ruling.

McCulloch's ruling also provides more information about what authorities say happened during the fatal robbery.

Gully and Mason asked Lydia's boyfriend to meet them in St. Charles for a drug deal, according to the ruling. When they arrived at the first location, which was near Mason's home on Oak Avenue, the pair told them to come to a second location on Pike Street instead.

There, Gully pulled a gun and stole marijuana from Lydia's boyfriend, according to the ruling.

During the robbery, Gully fired the gun into the boyfriend's vehicle, and that bullet hit Lydia. She died later at a hospital.

As the boyfriend drove from the scene, Gully hung onto the vehicle before falling and suffering road burns. He was caught within two days of the shooting because he sought hospital treatment for his injuries.

Gully is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. He does not have a next court date set.

A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in Madon's case.

Lydia's boyfriend is expected to return to juvenile court next week for sentencing.