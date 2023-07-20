"This has been a total failure of the system — in fact, any number of systems have failed him," Smith said.

A juvenile court official told McCulloch the teen has lived in nine different foster homes and dropped out of Fort Zumwalt North High School. He ran from the final foster home in January and was on the run from juvenile officers at the time of the shooting a month later.

And a week or two before the shooting, the attorney said, the teen was chased with a gun by his estranged father. In 2019, while being investigated for a curfew violation, the teen was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a Beretta 40-caliber handgun that belonged to a friend's parents who had let the teen stay at their house.

The 18-year-old has been diagnosed with both attention-deficit disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, court officials said.

Investigators said on the day of the shooting, the teen leaned into the boyfriend's open car window and pointed a gun at Lydia's boyfriend. When the boyfriend pushed the gun away, investigators say, the teen fired a single shot that hit Lydia.

The teen was dragged by the car as the boyfriend drove away, and the teen was caught within two days of the shooting because he sought hospital treatment for the road burns he suffered as a result.

Both Lydia's mother and an officer from juvenile court on Thursday urged Judge McCulloch to rule the teen should be tried as an adult.

"These two men were old enough to get a gun and make a plan to stage a robbery," the mother said. "These men did not make a rash decision. They made purposeful decisions that resulted in the death of my daughter."