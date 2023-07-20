ST. CHARLES COUNTY — One of the teens accused in the February killing of a 15-year-old Lake Saint Louis girl sat quietly, eyes downcast, on Thursday as his attorney described years of physical, verbal and sexual abuse the teen endured.
The 18-year-old suspect, 17 at the time he's accused of shooting and killing Lydia Elking, saw his mother repeatedly overdose on drugs between her stints in prison, his attorney said, and was the subject of several calls to the Missouri Department of Social Services starting when he was 5.
"What he saw, and then what he never saw from his mother and father, definitely impacted this young man," said his lawyer, Greg Smith.
The testimony was part of a hearing to determine if the teen will be charged as an adult in the Feb. 18 shooting death of Lydia, a sophomore soccer player at Liberty High School. Lydia was shot and killed in a residential area of St. Charles in what police described as a marijuana deal turned deadly robbery.
The teen is charged with second-degree murder, burglary, assault and armed criminal action. He, along with Alex L. Mason, 16, of St. Charles, who has already been charged as an adult, is accused of setting up a deal to buy marijuana from Lydia's boyfriend, then opening fire when the pair arrived. Lydia's boyfriend has also been charged in her death, but he remains in juvenile court.
The Post-Dispatch is not naming the teen in Thursday's hearing because Associate Circuit Court Judge Trisha McCulloch has not yet determined if he will be charged as an adult. That decision will likely be made in the next few weeks.
The teen's attorney spent much of Thursday's hearing lamenting institutions that failed to correct his client's behavior before he was accused of killing the 15-year-old girl.