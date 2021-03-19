Affton man charged after intruder killed in drug-related home invasion

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An Affton man was charged Friday in a deadly drug-related break-in in St. Peters.

Prosecutors charged Jeffery J. Simpson, 20, of the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County, with several felonies including second-degree murder, also called felony murder, in the shooting death of his alleged accomplice in a home invasion earlier this week.

Authorities say Simpson and Alan London, 21, forced their way into an apartment about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Turnberry Place. During the intrusion, a man staying at the apartment fatally shot London as London held a woman at gunpoint.

The man told police that he and his girlfriend had been housesitting his sister's apartment at the time because of recent burglaries there, charges say. The couple were staying there with their 11-month-old child when the man awoke to his girlfriend screaming at an intruder and fired three .22-caliber shots as the intruder fled, charges say. The man fired a fourth shot as London ran down a fight of stairs outside the building. He told police he saw two or three people running away and then a vehicle speed off.