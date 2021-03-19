Affton man charged after intruder killed in drug-related home invasion

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An Affton man was charged Friday in a deadly drug-related break-in in St. Peters.
Prosecutors charged Jeffery J. Simpson, 20, of the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County, with several felonies including second-degree murder, also called felony murder, in the shooting death of his alleged accomplice in a home invasion earlier this week.
Authorities say Simpson and Alan London, 21, forced their way into an apartment about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Turnberry Place. During the intrusion, a man staying at the apartment fatally shot London as London held a woman at gunpoint.
The man told police that he and his girlfriend had been housesitting his sister's apartment at the time because of recent burglaries there, charges say. The couple were staying there with their 11-month-old child when the man awoke to his girlfriend screaming at an intruder and fired three .22-caliber shots as the intruder fled, charges say. The man fired a fourth shot as London ran down a fight of stairs outside the building. He told police he saw two or three people running away and then a vehicle speed off.
The man told police his sister's apartment had been burglarized twice earlier this month, charges say. His girlfriend told police that an intruder came in and threatened to take her baby if she didn't give them everything she had, and that two more burglars armed with guns equipped with green laser sites stood at the door of the apartment.
Minutes later, a St. Peters officer tried to stop an SUV without a license plate that speeding west on Interstate 70, but the Jeep SUV eluded police and state troopers, charges say. An hour later, police learned that an SUV had dropped off a wounded London at St. Luke's Hospital in Des Peres and fled. London died of a gunshot wound that went through his arm, entered his chest and struck an artery and lung.
Police later searched the apartment and seized surveillance video showing the break-in, as well as more than $11,000 in cash and several pounds of marijuana, charges say. Police also found Simpson's Jeep Grand Cherokee — reported stolen in Jefferson County — at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Clayridge Drive in south St. Louis County. There, at an apartment rented by a relative of Simson's girlfriend, officers found hidden in a bedroom closet London's back pack holding his cellphone, wallet, a half-pound of marijuana and more than dozen THC cartridges.
An anonymous tipster told police London and Simpson are known to have guns and commit burglaries and robberies for drugs, and that Simpson was likely hiding out in unincorporated Jefferson County, charges say. Relying in part on an address listed in an outstanding warrant for London in the theft of a gun from police car in De Soto, officers began watching a house in Jefferson County where they suspected Simpson might show up.
As police watched the house, they saw a Ford Escape leave with Simpson in the passenger seat, charges say. Police stopped the SUV and arrested Simpson, who said spontaneously that he "could not believe Alan was gone."
At the Jefferson County home, police also recovered a .45-caliber pistol, an ammunition magazine holding .45-caliber rounds, a key fob for the stolen Jeep Cherokee and drug paraphernalia similar to that found at the St. Peters apartment, charges say.
Simpson told police he and London had gone to the St. Peters apartment to buy $1,300 worth of marijuana but left briefly to retrieve a scale and returned to find the door locked and no one coming to the door, charges said. He said London became "furious" and forced his way in to get their money. He said they were there to burglarize the apartment to steal marijuana.
Additional charges against Simpson are armed criminal action, attempted robbery, burglary and motor vehicle tampering. He was also charged with breaking into the same apartment on March 10 and damaging the door. A judge set his bail at $5 million. He did not have a lawyer Friday.
"Simpson put a small child in immediate danger during this incident for marijuana," St. Peters Detective Nathan Davis said in a probable cause statement. "His blatant disregard for the safety of others was made very obvious in this incident."