ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Dozens piled into the St. Charles County Police Department headquarters on Friday to honor one of the most lauded officers in the department's history.

It was standing room only as police and other well-wishers celebrated Tank, a K9 officer who has been with the department since 2016 and boasts a remarkable resume as a search and rescue dog.

The ceremony included dog-sized donuts, gourmet dog biscuits and enough behind-the-ear scratches and belly rubs to last a lifetime for the 8-year-old Hanoverian scenthound who retired Friday.

Tank is credited with helping find and save 13 missing people during his career. His tracking skills also led to the arrest of multiple bank robbers, escaped inmates and homicide suspects. In all, more than $100,000 worth of drugs were discovered thanks to the hound's keen nose.

"His success rate has really been second to none," said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.

Tank's most high-profile cases included an armed robbery in St. Charles, and a homicide case in Bridgeton where he found several shell casings, a bulletproof vest and other items used in the killing.

The impact of Tank, now 56 in human years, was felt almost immediately, officials said.

Within 24 hours of completing his training, he helped rescue a child with autism who had gone missing. A week later, he helped find a missing dementia patient.

"Tank is just genetically gifted, and that makes him far superior to many other dogs," said Sgt. Mark Thomas, who supervises the county police's K9 officer program, which, until Friday, included Tank and seven other police dogs.

Tank's success rate for finding missing people was measured at 47% — much higher than the national police dog average of 12%, officers said.

"The confidence level you get when you have a resource like Tank out in the field is tremendous," Frisz said.

But Tank has suffered two recent back injuries, and he's retiring on the advice of his veterinarian. He will live full time with his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess, who said Friday's celebration was perfect.

Tears welled in her eyes as she watched a tribute video for the hound, who posed graciously for pictures and affection from dozens of well-wishers.

"I think it has finally hit me that, 'Wow, our career together is over.' I am sad about that because I don't know what life is like without him in the car," said Spiess, who added that Tank enjoys riding with the windows down regardless of the temperature and never complains when she sings along with the radio.

Spiess will begin training with a new K9 partner — another Hanoverian scenthound, but a girl this time — in the coming weeks.

She thinks Tank will get along with that dog just fine.

"He might get jealous once he sees me leave with her a few times, but I am going to try and take her out through the basement so he doesn't really seem me leave with her initially," Spiess said. "I want to make sure that he is nice and settled into his retirement."