ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The top county election official here has been under fire for months, accused by residents — and a county councilman — of interfering in the 2020 election and causing former President Donald Trump and other Republicans to win the county by less than they should have.

Now the state’s top election official, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, is saying the accusations have no merit.

In a letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch, Ashcroft last month cleared St. Charles County Election Authority Kurt Bahr of any wrongdoing, saying there was no violation of Missouri law and that Bahr’s actions were, as Bahr claimed, inconsequential to the outcome of the election.

“We expected this outcome,” Bahr said in a recent interview. “The whole problem was a misunderstanding of language.”

Across the country, residents and elected officials in counties like St. Charles still claim the 2020 election was rigged, causing Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden. Legal challenges to the election have been deemed unfounded, but the insistence largely continues.

In St. Charles County, criticism of Bahr reached a fever pitch in recent months after a video showed Bahr and a deputy election clerk suggesting during a meeting with residents that they had “cut wires” on ballot tabulation machines in 2020 when they disabled the machines’ ethernet port. Bahr later said that he used a “poor choice of words,” and Ashcroft’s office confirmed no wires had been cut.

Bahr said disabling the ports was intended to give the machines additional security, and it did not impair the machines’ ability to count ballots. But for residents who question the integrity of elections in St. Charles County — largely Republicans, like Bahr — the video was a smoking gun.

Residents argued for months at County Council meetings that Bahr had tampered with the election and jeopardized the outcome of county, state and federal elections. County Councilman Joe Brazil, of Defiance, filed an official complaint in May with Ashcroft.

In St. Charles County, Trump beat Biden by 17 percentage points in 2020. Similarly, Gov. Mike Parson carried the county by 18 points. In total, Republicans won every election, including by large margins in elections for state senate, state representative and circuit judge.

But for residents like Brazil, those margins were far too small.

“I’m not a crazy guy. I am just smarter than most other people in county government because they are not paying attention to what is going on,” said Brazil, who attended a convention in Springfield last week hosted by Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow and a Trump supporter who has been a leading figure of unfounded 2020 election fraud claims.

Brazil said he has also contacted the Missouri Attorney General’s Office requesting an investigation of Bahr, but he has not heard back.

Bahr said the video that started the firestorm came from a meeting with residents who were concerned about election integrity. He said he thought the meeting was aimed at discussing real election issues but instead, the attendees and organizers were “only interested in gotcha moments.”

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he agrees with Ashcroft that “there has been no evidence of a problem in St. Charles County regarding elections.”

“I’ve heard lots of theories as to how there could be a problem, but I have not heard any factual, physical evidence that there is a problem,” Ehlmann said.

Brazil insisted that Ashcroft’s letter made the state’s top election official “look like a complete idiot” and Ashcroft didn’t “have the courage to really look into what’s going on.”

Brazil said he hopes to make St. Charles County one of the first in the region to discontinue the use of electronic ballot tabulators in favor of hand-counting ballots in the county’s 107 polling places and 287,000 registered voters.

“(Ashcroft’s) letter has not pacified them, and they will continue to come up with new questions and new theories until we give into their demands for hand-counting ballots,” Bahr said. “Nothing else will satisfy them.”

Bahr said hand-counting ballots in next November’s general presidential election would take “up to two weeks to complete” and “is more likely to introduce significant errors” than using an electronic tabulator to count the paper ballots used by voters.

Bahr, who ran unopposed in his 2022 reelection bid, previously served multiple terms in the Missouri House of Representatives.

He said he was unsurprised that Brazil was the one who filed the complaint against him.

“I have never publicly stated that the 2020 election was stolen, and I do not support hand-counting ballots,” Bahr said in May. “I think a combination of those factors has put a target on my back.”