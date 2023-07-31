ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The County Council will be asked Monday night to delay its decision on a proposed housing subdivision off Highway DD, which has stirred controversy among neighboring residents.

Councilman Mike Elam said he and fellow Councilman Joe Brazil will ask the council to table the issue to allow the developer to work on further changes in the project.

As it stands now, Elam said the Tall Tree proposal doesn't have enough support on the council to win approval.

"They're going to have to come back with something" that more council members can support, said Elam, a Republican from Dardenne Prairie.

The developer, KM Investment Group IV, initially proposed building a 556-home project on a 356-acre site.

That spurred opposition from residents concerned about the density of houses in the development, traffic congestion and other issues.

The developer later revised the proposal to include fewer homes — 452 — on 298 acres. But that also doesn't have enough support to pass, Elam said.

Elam and Brazil, a Republican from the Defiance area, are co-sponsors of the measure because their districts include parts of the affected property.

Elam said the two are among the council members who oppose the current version of the plan.

Support from a supermajority of the council — five of the seven members — is needed, in part because the county Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against the project.

Brad Goss, an attorney for the developer, declined to comment on the proposal's chances of winning council passage. However, he said the developer is trying to be responsive to issues raised about the proposal during county meetings.

The County Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, in St. Charles.