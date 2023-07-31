ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The County Council on Monday night delayed its decision on a proposed housing subdivision off Highway DD, which has stirred controversy among neighboring residents.

The council tabled the issue after Councilman Mike Elam said a delay would give the developer time to work on possible further changes in the project.

As it stands now, Elam said in an interview, the Tall Tree proposal doesn't have enough support on the council to win approval.

"They're going to have to come back with something" that more council members can support, said Elam, a Republican from Dardenne Prairie.

The developer, KM Investment Group IV, initially proposed building a 556-home project on a 356-acre site.

That spurred opposition from residents concerned about the density of houses in the development, traffic congestion and other issues.

The developer later revised the proposal to include fewer homes — 452 — on 298 acres. But that also doesn't have enough support to pass, Elam said.

Elam and Joe Brazil, a Republican from the Defiance area, are co-sponsors of the measure because their districts include parts of the affected property.

Elam said the two are among the council members who oppose the current version of the plan.

"The developer has heard your concerns," Elam told opposing residents attending the Monday night meeting, which was at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

Brazil thanked opposing residents for "sticking up for the rural characteristics" of the area by seeking larger lots in the development.

Support from a supermajority of the council — five of the seven members — is needed, in part because the county Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against the project.

Brad Goss, an attorney for the developer, declined in an interview to comment on the proposal's chances of winning council passage. However, he said the developer is trying to be responsive to issues raised about the proposal during county meetings.

