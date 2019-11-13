ST. CHARLES COUNTY — One of the most-traveled bridges in the St. Louis metropolitan area will be repaired starting next spring, affecting Interstate 70 traffic between St. Charles and St. Louis counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
Crews will replace expansion joints, repair the steel structure, seal the bridge deck and paint eastbound Blanchette Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Missouri River.
Eastbound I-70 will be reduced from five to four lanes; two of those lanes will cross over to the current westbound lanes. Westbound I-70 will be cut from five to three lanes. The lane restrictions will be in place until late fall 2020. Additional lanes will be closed during nighttime hours.
In 2021, traffic impacts will be limited to eastbound I-70 only, MoDOT said. The entire project will be completed by late fall 2021.
Motorists are encouraged to use Route 370 and Route 364 as the main alternative routes. Also, motorists should consider flexing their work hours to avoid the peak traffic delays from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the eastbound direction and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the westbound direction.
The construction contract for the project is anticipated to be awarded in January.
The eastbound bridge opened in 1978.
The project joins several other major ones planned for the region next year. In north St. Louis County, Interstate 270 will be getting a major rebuild between North Lindbergh Blvd. and Highway 367. And in the Metro East, a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and Old Collinsville Road will close completely for a rebuild.
For more information about the project, go to modot.org/i-70-blanchette-bridge-project. To receive updates, alerts, and additional information about the Blanchette Bridge project, send an email to BlanchetteI70@modot.mo.gov.