LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Sixteen people, most of them from St. Charles County, were injured Friday afternoon after a boat exploded at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police said the explosion took place at the Millstone Marina gas docks. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MSHP said that a spark set off the explosion, igniting gas fumes that had built up in the engine area.

According to the patrol's report, 15 people were on the boat at the time of the explosion, including four children, one teenager and 10 adults. All occupants, except one of the children, sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate. All but one were listed as St. Charles County residents.

The report states that several passengers were ejected from the boat, and that two adults on the nearby dock also experienced moderate injuries.

Eleven of the 16 injured were treated by first responders at the scene and released and five were transported to a nearby hospital. No deaths were reported.

The MSHP post said that troopers are investigating the incident.