Boil advisory issued for Troy, Mo.

TROY, Mo. — A boil advisory has been issued for Troy, Mo., residents who were affected by a water outage earlier Wednesday.
The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The initial outage happened when a water line was damaged Wednesday by a private contractor working in the area of Cherry Street and Second Street, according to an alert from the city.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today