Boil advisory issued for Troy, Mo.
TROY, Mo. — A boil advisory has been issued for Troy, Mo., residents who were affected by a water outage earlier Wednesday. 

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. 

The initial outage happened when a water line was damaged Wednesday by a private contractor working in the area of Cherry Street and Second Street, according to an alert from the city. 

Sports